Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) battle the Golden State Warriors (4-1) at Chase Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Thunder

The Warriors record 112.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 113.4 the Thunder allow.

Golden State is 3-0 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Oklahoma City is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Thunder score 7.0 fewer points per game (100.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (107.2).

The Warriors are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.2 rebounds and distributes 6.8 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 30.4 per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.0 threes per game.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 23.4 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Favors with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.8 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).

Gilgeous-Alexander is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.0 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Lakers W 121-114 Away 10/21/2021 Clippers W 115-113 Home 10/24/2021 Kings W 119-107 Away 10/26/2021 Thunder W 106-98 Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies L 104-101 Home 10/30/2021 Thunder - Home 11/3/2021 Hornets - Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/7/2021 Rockets - Home 11/8/2021 Hawks - Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule