Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) battle the Golden State Warriors (4-1) at Chase Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Thunder
- The Warriors record 112.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 113.4 the Thunder allow.
- Golden State is 3-0 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
- Oklahoma City is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Thunder score 7.0 fewer points per game (100.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (107.2).
- The Warriors are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.2 rebounds and distributes 6.8 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 30.4 per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.0 threes per game.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 23.4 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Favors with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.8 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
- Gilgeous-Alexander is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.0 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Lakers
W 121-114
Away
10/21/2021
Clippers
W 115-113
Home
10/24/2021
Kings
W 119-107
Away
10/26/2021
Thunder
W 106-98
Away
10/28/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-101
Home
10/30/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Jazz
L 107-86
Away
10/22/2021
Rockets
L 124-91
Away
10/24/2021
76ers
L 115-103
Home
10/26/2021
Warriors
L 106-98
Home
10/27/2021
Lakers
W 123-115
Home
10/30/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/1/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/4/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/7/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/10/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/12/2021
Kings
-
Home