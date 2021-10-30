Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) battle the Golden State Warriors (4-1) at Chase Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Thunder

    • The Warriors record 112.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 113.4 the Thunder allow.
    • Golden State is 3-0 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Thunder score 7.0 fewer points per game (100.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (107.2).
    • The Warriors are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.2 rebounds and distributes 6.8 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 30.4 per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.0 threes per game.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 23.4 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Favors with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.8 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.0 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-114

    Away

    10/21/2021

    Clippers

    W 115-113

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kings

    W 119-107

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 106-98

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-101

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-86

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Rockets

    L 124-91

    Away

    10/24/2021

    76ers

    L 115-103

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Warriors

    L 106-98

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Lakers

    W 123-115

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) passes the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
