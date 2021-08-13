How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

NBA action continues in Las Vegas as the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder look to gain experience and make roster decisions ahead of the 2021-22 season.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. With many players looking to gain exposure and showcase their skills, this game could have major implications on who makes the 15-man roster for each of these respective squads for the upcoming season.

Golden State and Oklahoma City each have 1-1 records to this point. While both might be out of the championship chase in Summer League, a win on Friday will get one of these squads to a winning record.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Warriors has looked excellent thus far in Summer League. The seventh overall pick in last month’s draft, he’s averaged 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. What’s most impressive is his NBA-ready frame, which is key for a Golden State team that will need him to contribute immediately.

The Thunder has had quite a bit of bad luck in Summer League to this point, losing both of its 2021 first-round picks. Josh Giddey went down with an ankle injury five minutes into his NBA debut and has been sidelined since. Tre Mann left Las Vegas on Thursday for personal reasons and will not return. It will come down to some of Oklahoma City’s other pieces to pull off a win on Friday.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At roughly the halfway point of NBA Summer League, young players are starting to get more comfortable playing with their respective teams. While the Thunder and Warriors are at completely different places in terms of regular season contention, their summer league teams are both competitive.

Regional restrictions may apply.