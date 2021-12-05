Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (5-19) will visit the Golden State Warriors (19-4) after losing six road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic
- The Warriors record just 2.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (110.5).
- Golden State is 14-0 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
- Orlando has a 5-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 100.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 100.8 the Warriors allow.
- Orlando is 5-7 when it scores more than 100.8 points.
- Golden State's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 15-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- Orlando has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.5 points a game in addition to his 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony scores 20.2 points and adds 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 13.1 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Trail Blazers
W 118-103
Home
11/28/2021
Clippers
W 105-90
Away
11/30/2021
Suns
L 104-96
Away
12/3/2021
Suns
W 118-96
Home
12/4/2021
Spurs
L 112-107
Home
12/6/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/8/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/11/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/17/2021
Celtics
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Bulls
L 123-88
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
L 105-92
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
L 101-96
Away
12/1/2021
Nuggets
W 108-103
Home
12/3/2021
Rockets
L 118-116
Away
12/6/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/11/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/15/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/17/2021
Heat
-
Home