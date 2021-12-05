Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (5-19) will visit the Golden State Warriors (19-4) after losing six road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic

The Warriors record just 2.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (110.5).

Golden State is 14-0 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Orlando has a 5-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.

The Magic put up an average of 100.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 100.8 the Warriors allow.

Orlando is 5-7 when it scores more than 100.8 points.

Golden State's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.

The Warriors are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.

Golden State is 15-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Orlando has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.5 points a game in addition to his 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony scores 20.2 points and adds 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 13.1 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Trail Blazers W 118-103 Home 11/28/2021 Clippers W 105-90 Away 11/30/2021 Suns L 104-96 Away 12/3/2021 Suns W 118-96 Home 12/4/2021 Spurs L 112-107 Home 12/6/2021 Magic - Home 12/8/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/11/2021 76ers - Away 12/13/2021 Pacers - Away 12/14/2021 Knicks - Away 12/17/2021 Celtics - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule