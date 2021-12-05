Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (5-19) will visit the Golden State Warriors (19-4) after losing six road games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic

    • The Warriors record just 2.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (110.5).
    • Golden State is 14-0 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
    • Orlando has a 5-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.
    • The Magic put up an average of 100.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 100.8 the Warriors allow.
    • Orlando is 5-7 when it scores more than 100.8 points.
    • Golden State's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.
    • The Warriors are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • Golden State is 15-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
    • Orlando has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.5 points a game in addition to his 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony scores 20.2 points and adds 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 13.1 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 118-103

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    W 105-90

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    L 104-96

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Suns

    W 118-96

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-107

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 123-88

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-92

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    L 101-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-103

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-116

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood (5) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy