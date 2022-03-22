Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (47-24) take the court against the Orlando Magic (19-53) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Magic

Warriors vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-7.5

214.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Warriors

  • The Warriors average just 0.9 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Magic give up (112.1).
  • Golden State has a 31-7 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • Orlando is 18-21 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Magic's 104.3 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 105.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • Orlando is 14-21 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
  • Golden State is 29-6 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.
  • The Warriors pull down 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.1).
  • The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony racks up 17.0 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
