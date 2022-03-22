Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (47-24) take the court against the Orlando Magic (19-53) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 214.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Warriors

The Warriors average just 0.9 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Magic give up (112.1).

Golden State has a 31-7 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Orlando is 18-21 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Magic's 104.3 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 105.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Orlando is 14-21 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Golden State is 29-6 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.

The Warriors pull down 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.1).

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch