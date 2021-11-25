Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (15-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. 76ers
- The Warriors score 8.6 more points per game (114.2) than the 76ers give up (105.6).
- Golden State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.
- When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 10-3.
- The 76ers average 6.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Warriors allow (101.1).
- When it scores more than 101.1 points, Philadelphia is 10-5.
- Golden State has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
- The 76ers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Philadelphia is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and gives out 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 28.4 per game while tacking on 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey's points (18.7 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 7.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is reliable from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Hornets
L 106-102
Away
11/16/2021
Nets
W 117-99
Away
11/18/2021
Cavaliers
W 104-89
Away
11/19/2021
Pistons
W 105-102
Away
11/21/2021
Raptors
W 119-104
Home
11/24/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/28/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/3/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/4/2021
Spurs
-
Home
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Pacers
L 118-113
Away
11/16/2021
Jazz
L 120-85
Away
11/18/2021
Nuggets
W 103-89
Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
L 118-111
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
W 102-94
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
-
Away