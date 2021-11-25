Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (15-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. 76ers

The Warriors score 8.6 more points per game (114.2) than the 76ers give up (105.6).

Golden State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.

When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 10-3.

The 76ers average 6.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Warriors allow (101.1).

When it scores more than 101.1 points, Philadelphia is 10-5.

Golden State has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The 76ers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Philadelphia is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and gives out 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 28.4 per game while tacking on 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey's points (18.7 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.

Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 7.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry is reliable from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.

Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Hornets L 106-102 Away 11/16/2021 Nets W 117-99 Away 11/18/2021 Cavaliers W 104-89 Away 11/19/2021 Pistons W 105-102 Away 11/21/2021 Raptors W 119-104 Home 11/24/2021 76ers - Home 11/26/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/28/2021 Clippers - Away 11/30/2021 Suns - Away 12/3/2021 Suns - Home 12/4/2021 Spurs - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule