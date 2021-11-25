Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (15-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. 76ers

    • The Warriors score 8.6 more points per game (114.2) than the 76ers give up (105.6).
    • Golden State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.
    • When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 10-3.
    • The 76ers average 6.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Warriors allow (101.1).
    • When it scores more than 101.1 points, Philadelphia is 10-5.
    • Golden State has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
    • This season, the Warriors have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
    • The 76ers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
    • Philadelphia is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and gives out 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 28.4 per game while tacking on 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (18.7 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 7.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is reliable from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-102

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    W 117-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 104-89

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-102

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-104

    Home

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Pacers

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-85

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Nuggets

    W 103-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kings

    W 102-94

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU

    31 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators vs. Sharks

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    Hockey Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy