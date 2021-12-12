Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (21-4) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-12) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Warriors vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-2.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Warriors
- The Warriors score 113.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 106.4 the 76ers allow.
- When Golden State totals more than 106.4 points, it is 15-1.
- Philadelphia is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 113.2 points.
- The 76ers' 106.7 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 13-6 when it scores more than 100.3 points.
- Golden State's record is 15-3 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 29th.
- The Warriors grab an average of 10 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 8.0 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.5 per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey scores 16.5 points and adds 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.2 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
- Seth Curry is consistent from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle with 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
How To Watch
