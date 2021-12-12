Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (21-4) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-12) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -2.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Warriors

The Warriors score 113.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 106.4 the 76ers allow.

When Golden State totals more than 106.4 points, it is 15-1.

Philadelphia is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 113.2 points.

The 76ers' 106.7 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 13-6 when it scores more than 100.3 points.

Golden State's record is 15-3 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 29th.

The Warriors grab an average of 10 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 8.0 points per contest.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.5 per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

76ers Players to Watch