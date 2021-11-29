Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors (18-2) will look to beat the No. 2 team in the conference, the Phoenix Suns (17-3). The squads square off Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors

The Suns average 12.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Warriors give up (100.4).

Phoenix is 16-2 when scoring more than 100.4 points.

Golden State has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Warriors put up an average of 114.0 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow.

Golden State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.

Phoenix's record is 15-2 when it gives up fewer than 114.0 points.

The Suns are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank third.

The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Warriors pull down per game (9.8).

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 27th.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch