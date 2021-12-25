Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) attempting to shoot the ball during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (26-5) host the Golden State Warriors (26-6) in a showdown between the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Suns

    Suns vs Warriors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -6

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors

    • The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow.
    • When Phoenix scores more than 101.1 points, it is 24-2.
    • Golden State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Warriors' 111.5 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 104.0 the Suns give up.
    • Golden State is 22-1 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
    • Phoenix is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.
    • The Suns average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.9).
    • The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.9 assists per game.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green puts up 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Golden State's Stephen Curry scores 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Curry is reliable from distance and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
    • Curry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
