Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) attempting to shoot the ball during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (26-5) host the Golden State Warriors (26-6) in a showdown between the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -6 214.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors

The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow.

When Phoenix scores more than 101.1 points, it is 24-2.

Golden State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors' 111.5 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 104.0 the Suns give up.

Golden State is 22-1 when it scores more than 104.0 points.

Phoenix is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.

The Suns average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.9).

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.9 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch