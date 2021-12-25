Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (26-5) host the Golden State Warriors (26-6) in a showdown between the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-6
214.5 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors
- The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow.
- When Phoenix scores more than 101.1 points, it is 24-2.
- Golden State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Warriors' 111.5 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 104.0 the Suns give up.
- Golden State is 22-1 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Phoenix is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.
- The Suns average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.9).
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.9 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green puts up 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Golden State's Stephen Curry scores 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Curry is reliable from distance and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
- Curry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
