Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (18-3) host the Phoenix Suns (19-3) in a battle between the top two teams in the Western Conference at Chase Center on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Suns

The 113.1 points per game the Warriors average are 8.6 more points than the Suns allow (104.5).

When Golden State puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 16-0.

Phoenix is 17-2 when allowing fewer than 113.1 points.

The Suns' 112.3 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 100.5 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 100.5 points, Phoenix is 18-2.

Golden State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.3 points.

The Warriors are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Suns allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Suns have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Phoenix has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 boards and distributes 7.7 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 27.8 per game while tacking on 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker scores 23.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Suns.

The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 11.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.1 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).

Booker is dependable from distance and leads the Suns with 2.4 made threes per game.

Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee with 0.9 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Raptors W 119-104 Home 11/24/2021 76ers W 116-96 Home 11/26/2021 Trail Blazers W 118-103 Home 11/28/2021 Clippers W 105-90 Away 11/30/2021 Suns L 104-96 Away 12/3/2021 Suns - Home 12/4/2021 Spurs - Home 12/6/2021 Magic - Home 12/8/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/11/2021 76ers - Away 12/13/2021 Pacers - Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule