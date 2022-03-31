Mar 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is hellped up by center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (61-14) will visit the Golden State Warriors (48-28) after winning seven road games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Suns

The Suns average 115.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow.

When Phoenix scores more than 105.7 points, it is 52-8.

When Golden State gives up fewer than 115.3 points, it is 46-13.

The Warriors score just 3.9 more points per game (110.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.9).

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Golden State is 36-12.

Phoenix's record is 46-2 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.

The Suns make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44%).

Phoenix has a 56-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Warriors' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Golden State is 38-12 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.5 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.8 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry's points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.

Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.2 points and two assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.

Curry is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Bulls W 129-102 Home 3/20/2022 Kings W 127-124 Away 3/23/2022 Timberwolves W 125-116 Away 3/24/2022 Nuggets W 140-130 Away 3/27/2022 76ers W 114-104 Home 3/30/2022 Warriors - Away 4/1/2022 Grizzlies - Away 4/3/2022 Thunder - Away 4/5/2022 Lakers - Home 4/6/2022 Clippers - Away 4/8/2022 Jazz - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule