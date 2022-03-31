Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is hellped up by center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is hellped up by center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (61-14) will visit the Golden State Warriors (48-28) after winning seven road games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Suns

  • The Suns average 115.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow.
  • When Phoenix scores more than 105.7 points, it is 52-8.
  • When Golden State gives up fewer than 115.3 points, it is 46-13.
  • The Warriors score just 3.9 more points per game (110.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.9).
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, Golden State is 36-12.
  • Phoenix's record is 46-2 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Suns make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44%).
  • Phoenix has a 56-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44% from the field.
  • The Warriors' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Golden State is 38-12 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.5 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.8 in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry's points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.2 points and two assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

W 129-102

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

W 127-124

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-116

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

W 140-130

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

W 114-104

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/5/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/8/2022

Jazz

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/22/2022

Magic

L 94-90

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

W 118-104

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

L 121-110

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

L 123-115

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

L 123-95

Away

3/30/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/2/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/3/2022

Kings

-

Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010918207h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Panama vs. Canada

By Kristofer Habbas38 seconds ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
USATSI_17974152
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The San Jose Sharks celebrate a goal by forward Tomas Hertl (48) against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17983100
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Warriors

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
USATSI_17978348
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Trail Blazers

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) drives around Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy