How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (61-14) will visit the Golden State Warriors (48-28) after winning seven road games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Suns
- The Suns average 115.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow.
- When Phoenix scores more than 105.7 points, it is 52-8.
- When Golden State gives up fewer than 115.3 points, it is 46-13.
- The Warriors score just 3.9 more points per game (110.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.9).
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Golden State is 36-12.
- Phoenix's record is 46-2 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Suns make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- Phoenix has a 56-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Warriors' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
- Golden State is 38-12 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.5 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.8 in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry's points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
- Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.2 points and two assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
- Curry is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
W 129-102
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
W 127-124
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
W 125-116
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
W 140-130
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
W 114-104
Home
3/30/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/3/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/5/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/8/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/22/2022
Magic
L 94-90
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
W 118-104
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
L 121-110
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
L 123-115
Away
3/28/2022
Grizzlies
L 123-95
Away
3/30/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/2/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/3/2022
Kings
-
Away
4/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/9/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/10/2022
Pelicans
-
Away