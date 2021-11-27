Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and guard Matisse Thybulle (22) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (16-2) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Chase Center. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Warriors score 114.3 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 109.6 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • Golden State is 12-0 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
    • Portland is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 114.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers score 10.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (100.8).
    • When it scores more than 100.8 points, Portland is 10-7.
    • Golden State has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
    • In games Golden State shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
    • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
    • Portland has put together a 7-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 28.2 per game while tacking on 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (22.3 per game) and assists (8.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.7 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.3 made threes per game.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington (1.1 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    W 117-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 104-89

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-102

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-104

    Home

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    W 116-96

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    W 112-107

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 119-100

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    L 125-121

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

