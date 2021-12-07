Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores a long three point basket between Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) and forward Franz Wagner (22) at the end of the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (20-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Warriors average only 2.3 more points per game (113.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (111.3).
    • When Golden State totals more than 111.3 points, it is 15-0.
    • Portland has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Trail Blazers' 108.7 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 100.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 100.6 points, Portland is 11-10.
    • Golden State is 16-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.
    • In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 13-0 overall.
    • The Trail Blazers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
    • Portland has compiled an 8-11 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.5 per contest.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard averages enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum is the top shooter from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Portland's leader in steals is McCollum with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.0 per game.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    W 105-90

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    L 104-96

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Suns

    W 118-96

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-107

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Magic

    W 126-95

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    L 129-107

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    L 114-83

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    L 145-117

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    L 102-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

