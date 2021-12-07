Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (20-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
- The Warriors average only 2.3 more points per game (113.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (111.3).
- When Golden State totals more than 111.3 points, it is 15-0.
- Portland has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.7 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 100.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 100.6 points, Portland is 11-10.
- Golden State is 16-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Warriors make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.
- In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 13-0 overall.
- The Trail Blazers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
- Portland has compiled an 8-11 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.5 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard averages enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ McCollum is the top shooter from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals is McCollum with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.0 per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Clippers
W 105-90
Away
11/30/2021
Suns
L 104-96
Away
12/3/2021
Suns
W 118-96
Home
12/4/2021
Spurs
L 112-107
Home
12/6/2021
Magic
W 126-95
Home
12/8/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/11/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/17/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/18/2021
Raptors
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Jazz
L 129-107
Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
W 110-92
Home
12/2/2021
Spurs
L 114-83
Home
12/4/2021
Celtics
L 145-117
Home
12/6/2021
Clippers
L 102-90
Home
12/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/17/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away