Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (20-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Warriors average only 2.3 more points per game (113.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (111.3).

When Golden State totals more than 111.3 points, it is 15-0.

Portland has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Trail Blazers' 108.7 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 100.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 100.6 points, Portland is 11-10.

Golden State is 16-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Warriors make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.

In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 13-0 overall.

The Trail Blazers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Portland has compiled an 8-11 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard averages enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

CJ McCollum is the top shooter from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Portland's leader in steals is McCollum with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.0 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Clippers W 105-90 Away 11/30/2021 Suns L 104-96 Away 12/3/2021 Suns W 118-96 Home 12/4/2021 Spurs L 112-107 Home 12/6/2021 Magic W 126-95 Home 12/8/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/11/2021 76ers - Away 12/13/2021 Pacers - Away 12/14/2021 Knicks - Away 12/17/2021 Celtics - Away 12/18/2021 Raptors - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule