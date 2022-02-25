Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (25-34) hope to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (42-17) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Moda Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-10
226.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
- The Warriors record just 1.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.0).
- Golden State has a 27-3 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 20-8.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.2 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 103.7 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Portland is 23-19 when it scores more than 103.7 points.
- Golden State is 33-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 20th.
- The Warriors grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.3).
- The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 22nd.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.8 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.3 points per game.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.6 threes per game.
- Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons scores 17.0 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is the most prolific from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nassir Little with 0.9 per game.
