Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-34) hope to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (42-17) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Moda Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -10 226.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

The Warriors record just 1.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.0).

Golden State has a 27-3 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 20-8.

The Trail Blazers' 108.2 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 103.7 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Portland is 23-19 when it scores more than 103.7 points.

Golden State is 33-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 20th.

The Warriors grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.3).

The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 22nd.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.8 points per game along with 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.3 points per game.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.6 threes per game.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch