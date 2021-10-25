Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (2-0) hit the road in Pacific Division play against the Sacramento Kings (1-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Kings

    Warriors vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -3

    234.5 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors

    • Last year, the Warriors put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Kings gave up (117.6).
    • Golden State went 23-3 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento went 19-5 last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Kings put up an average of 113.8 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 112.7 the Warriors gave up.
    • Sacramento put together a 21-16 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.
    • Golden State's record was 30-10 when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points last season.
    • The Warriors were the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Kings ranked 30th.
    • The Warriors averaged 8 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
    • The Kings were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Warriors finished 30th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green pulled down 7.1 rebounds and gave out 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.
    • Stephen Curry tallied 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
    • Curry hit an average of 5.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Green averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins notched 1.0 block per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
    • Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Fox and Holmes were defensive standouts last season, with Fox averaging 1.5 steals per game and Holmes collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

