Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

The Sacramento Kings (13-18) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (24-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Kings

The 111.4 points per game the Warriors score are the same as the Kings give up.

When Golden State totals more than 114.4 points, it is 14-0.

Sacramento has a 7-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Kings' 111.3 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 13-9 when it scores more than 101.1 points.

Golden State is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Kings allow to opponents.

Golden State is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.3 assists per game along with scoring 8.2 points per contest.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.0 per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.3 points per game. He also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his statistics.

Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Buddy Hield is dependable from three-point range and leads the Kings with 3.6 made threes per game.

Haliburton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 76ers L 102-93 Away 12/13/2021 Pacers W 102-100 Away 12/14/2021 Knicks W 105-96 Away 12/17/2021 Celtics W 111-107 Away 12/18/2021 Raptors L 119-100 Away 12/20/2021 Kings - Home 12/23/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/25/2021 Suns - Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/30/2021 Nuggets - Away 1/1/2022 Jazz - Away

