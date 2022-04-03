Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (29-49) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (48-29) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 -

Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors

The 110.7 points per game the Warriors score are 5.1 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.8).

Golden State has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Sacramento is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Kings put up 5.0 more points per game (110.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (105.7).

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Sacramento is 27-20.

Golden State is 40-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 24th.

The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Kings average.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.2 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch