Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (29-49) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (48-29) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Kings
Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors
- The 110.7 points per game the Warriors score are 5.1 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.8).
- Golden State has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.
- Sacramento is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Kings put up 5.0 more points per game (110.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (105.7).
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Sacramento is 27-20.
- Golden State is 40-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 24th.
- The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Kings average.
- The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.2 PPG average.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu (0.5 per game).
