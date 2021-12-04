Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (19-3) will look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (7-13) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

    • The 113.4 points per game the Warriors record are 5.7 more points than the Spurs give up (107.7).
    • Golden State has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.
    • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.4 points, it is 6-5.
    • The Spurs put up an average of 107.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • San Antonio has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 100.3 points.
    • Golden State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • Golden State has a 15-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
    • The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
    • This season, San Antonio has a 6-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.6 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell is the most prolific from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    W 116-96

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 118-103

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    W 105-90

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    L 104-96

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Suns

    W 118-96

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-111

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    L 124-106

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    W 96-88

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-99

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 114-83

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy