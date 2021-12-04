Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (19-3) will look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (7-13) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs
- The 113.4 points per game the Warriors record are 5.7 more points than the Spurs give up (107.7).
- Golden State has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.
- When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.4 points, it is 6-5.
- The Spurs put up an average of 107.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 100.3 points.
- Golden State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Warriors make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Golden State has a 15-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- This season, San Antonio has a 6-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.6 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is the most prolific from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
76ers
W 116-96
Home
11/26/2021
Trail Blazers
W 118-103
Home
11/28/2021
Clippers
W 105-90
Away
11/30/2021
Suns
L 104-96
Away
12/3/2021
Suns
W 118-96
Home
12/4/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/6/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/8/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/11/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Knicks
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Suns
L 115-111
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
L 124-106
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
W 96-88
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
W 116-99
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
W 114-83
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Home