Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

The Golden State Warriors (19-3) will look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (7-13) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

The 113.4 points per game the Warriors record are 5.7 more points than the Spurs give up (107.7).

Golden State has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.4 points, it is 6-5.

The Spurs put up an average of 107.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 100.3 points.

Golden State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Warriors make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Golden State has a 15-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

This season, San Antonio has a 6-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.6 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Devin Vassell is the most prolific from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 76ers W 116-96 Home 11/26/2021 Trail Blazers W 118-103 Home 11/28/2021 Clippers W 105-90 Away 11/30/2021 Suns L 104-96 Away 12/3/2021 Suns W 118-96 Home 12/4/2021 Spurs - Home 12/6/2021 Magic - Home 12/8/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/11/2021 76ers - Away 12/13/2021 Pacers - Away 12/14/2021 Knicks - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule