Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (27-44) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (47-23) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

  • The 111.2 points per game the Warriors average are the same as the Spurs allow.
  • Golden State is 28-6 when scoring more than 113.7 points.
  • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 111.2 points, it is 20-9.
  • The Spurs score 7.6 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors allow (105.1).
  • San Antonio is 21-27 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
  • Golden State has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
  • Golden State has a 33-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • San Antonio has compiled a 23-25 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray racks up 20.9 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.6 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Doug McDermott is consistent from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

W 112-97

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

W 113-102

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

W 122-109

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

W 126-112

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

L 110-88

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Jazz

W 104-102

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

L 119-108

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

L 149-139

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

W 122-120

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

L 124-91

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres vs. Canucks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) look for the rebound in the first period of the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea FC (20) chases Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) during the first half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Vancouver Whitecaps Julian Araujo
MLS

How to Watch Whitecaps vs. LA FC

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Kansas Jayhawks players celebrate after a win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Kansas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) go for a rebound in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy