The San Antonio Spurs (27-44) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (47-23) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

The 111.2 points per game the Warriors average are the same as the Spurs allow.

Golden State is 28-6 when scoring more than 113.7 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 111.2 points, it is 20-9.

The Spurs score 7.6 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors allow (105.1).

San Antonio is 21-27 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Golden State has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.

The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

Golden State has a 33-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 23-25 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray racks up 20.9 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.6 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott is consistent from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.

Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Clippers W 112-97 Home 3/10/2022 Nuggets W 113-102 Away 3/12/2022 Bucks W 122-109 Home 3/14/2022 Wizards W 126-112 Home 3/16/2022 Celtics L 110-88 Home 3/20/2022 Spurs - Home 3/22/2022 Magic - Away 3/23/2022 Heat - Away 3/25/2022 Hawks - Away 3/27/2022 Wizards - Away 3/28/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule