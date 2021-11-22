Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (14-2) will try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-9) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Raptors

    • The Warriors put up 8.8 more points per game (113.9) than the Raptors allow (105.1).
    • When Golden State totals more than 105.1 points, it is 11-0.
    • When Toronto allows fewer than 113.9 points, it is 8-5.
    • The Raptors' 105.9 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.
    • Toronto is 7-6 when it scores more than 100.9 points.
    • Golden State's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
    • This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Golden State shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
    • This season, Toronto has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and gives out 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 8.1 points per contest.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 29.5 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.7 per contest.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also pulls down 5.4 rebounds and averages 2.7 assists per game.
    • Precious Achiuwa puts up a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 points and 1.5 assists per game for Toronto to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fred VanVleet holds the top spot for assists with 6.8 per game, adding 19.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing.
    • VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.9 per game.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    W 119-93

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-102

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    W 117-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 104-89

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-102

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    L 127-121

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-103

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    W 108-89

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
