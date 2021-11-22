Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (14-2) will try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-9) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Raptors

The Warriors put up 8.8 more points per game (113.9) than the Raptors allow (105.1).

When Golden State totals more than 105.1 points, it is 11-0.

When Toronto allows fewer than 113.9 points, it is 8-5.

The Raptors' 105.9 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Toronto is 7-6 when it scores more than 100.9 points.

Golden State's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

In games Golden State shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

This season, Toronto has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and gives out 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 8.1 points per contest.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 29.5 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.7 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also pulls down 5.4 rebounds and averages 2.7 assists per game.

Precious Achiuwa puts up a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 points and 1.5 assists per game for Toronto to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fred VanVleet holds the top spot for assists with 6.8 per game, adding 19.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing.

VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.1 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.9 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Bulls W 119-93 Home 11/14/2021 Hornets L 106-102 Away 11/16/2021 Nets W 117-99 Away 11/18/2021 Cavaliers W 104-89 Away 11/19/2021 Pistons W 105-102 Away 11/21/2021 Raptors - Home 11/24/2021 76ers - Home 11/26/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/28/2021 Clippers - Away 11/30/2021 Suns - Away 12/3/2021 Suns - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule