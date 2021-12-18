Publish date:
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (24-5) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (13-15) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-9
203 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Warriors
- The 105.9 points per game the Raptors put up are 5.5 more points than the Warriors give up (100.4).
- When Toronto puts up more than 100.4 points, it is 10-9.
- Golden State is 17-3 when giving up fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Warriors score an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 105.4 the Raptors give up.
- Golden State is 17-1 when it scores more than 105.4 points.
- Toronto's record is 12-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
- The Raptors pull down an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Warriors by 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 6.5 assists per game.
- Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.4 PPG average.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green has tallied 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those categories.
- Stephen Curry scores 27.0 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and averages 6.1 assists per game.
- Curry is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 5.4 threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Green with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
