Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (24-5) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (13-15) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -9 203 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Warriors

The 105.9 points per game the Raptors put up are 5.5 more points than the Warriors give up (100.4).

When Toronto puts up more than 100.4 points, it is 10-9.

Golden State is 17-3 when giving up fewer than 105.9 points.

The Warriors score an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 105.4 the Raptors give up.

Golden State is 17-1 when it scores more than 105.4 points.

Toronto's record is 12-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.

The Raptors pull down an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Warriors by 3.1 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 6.5 assists per game.

Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.4 PPG average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch