Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (24-5) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (13-15) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Raptors

    Raptors vs Warriors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raptors

    -9

    203 points

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Warriors

    • The 105.9 points per game the Raptors put up are 5.5 more points than the Warriors give up (100.4).
    • When Toronto puts up more than 100.4 points, it is 10-9.
    • Golden State is 17-3 when giving up fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Warriors score an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 105.4 the Raptors give up.
    • Golden State is 17-1 when it scores more than 105.4 points.
    • Toronto's record is 12-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
    • The Raptors pull down an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Warriors by 3.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 6.5 assists per game.
    • Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.4 PPG average.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green has tallied 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those categories.
    • Stephen Curry scores 27.0 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and averages 6.1 assists per game.
    • Curry is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 5.4 threes per game.
    • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Green with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Riley Damiani (13) celebrate Damiani scoring his first career NHL goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17376861
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Jazz

    2 minutes ago
    darius garland
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy