Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forwards Nathan Knight (13) and Jaden McDaniels (3) battle for a rebound with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (rear) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's top scorers match up when Donovan Mitchell (10th, 24.6 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (25-9) host Stephen Curry (second, 27.7) and the Golden State Warriors (27-7) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Jazz

    Jazz

    -4.5

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Warriors

    • The Jazz put up 115.9 points per game, 15 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors allow.
    • When Utah totals more than 100.9 points, it is 26-5.
    • Golden State is 27-6 when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.
    • The Warriors put up 5.3 more points per game (110.9) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.6).
    • Golden State has put together a 20-1 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
    • Utah is 22-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fifth.
    • The Jazz grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.9).
    • The Jazz are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 18th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 24.6 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.4 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in both rebounds and assists with 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
    • Golden State's Curry averages 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Curry is reliable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
    • Curry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

