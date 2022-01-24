Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (30-16) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Stephen Curry (sixth in league, 26.3) and the Golden State Warriors (33-13) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

The 109.8 points per game the Warriors score are only 2.4 more points than the Jazz allow (107.4).

When Golden State puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 22-2.

When Utah gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 25-5.

The Jazz put up 12.6 more points per game (114.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (102.1).

When it scores more than 102.1 points, Utah is 30-10.

Golden State is 32-8 when it allows fewer than 114.7 points.

The Warriors make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 25-1 overall.

The Jazz are shooting 47.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 42.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Utah has compiled a 28-11 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.3 per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.9 per contest.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz's Mitchell puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Rudy Gobert grabs 15.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.0 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell is consistent from distance and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.

Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Bulls W 138-96 Away 1/16/2022 Timberwolves L 119-99 Away 1/18/2022 Pistons W 102-86 Home 1/20/2022 Pacers L 121-117 Home 1/21/2022 Rockets W 105-103 Home 1/23/2022 Jazz - Home 1/25/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/29/2022 Nets - Home 1/31/2022 Rockets - Away 2/1/2022 Spurs - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule