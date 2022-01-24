Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (30-16) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Stephen Curry (sixth in league, 26.3) and the Golden State Warriors (33-13) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

  • The 109.8 points per game the Warriors score are only 2.4 more points than the Jazz allow (107.4).
  • When Golden State puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 22-2.
  • When Utah gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 25-5.
  • The Jazz put up 12.6 more points per game (114.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (102.1).
  • When it scores more than 102.1 points, Utah is 30-10.
  • Golden State is 32-8 when it allows fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 25-1 overall.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 42.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Utah has compiled a 28-11 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
  • Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.3 per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.9 per contest.
  • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz's Mitchell puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Rudy Gobert grabs 15.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.0 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell is consistent from distance and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

W 138-96

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-99

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

W 102-86

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

L 121-117

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

W 105-103

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/31/2022

Rockets

-

Away

2/1/2022

Spurs

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

L 111-91

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

W 125-102

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

L 101-95

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

L 116-111

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

W 111-101

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/26/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oregon
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken, from left, defenseman Vince Dunn (29), defenseman Mark Giordano (5) and left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrate after a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken, from left, defenseman Vince Dunn (29), defenseman Mark Giordano (5) and left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrate after a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) get tied up causing a jump ball call during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy