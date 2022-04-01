Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (48-29) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (45-31) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

The Warriors average 110.7 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 107.8 the Jazz give up.

When Golden State totals more than 107.8 points, it is 36-11.

Utah has a 39-10 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Jazz average 7.6 more points per game (113.3) than the Warriors allow (105.7).

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Utah is 46-14.

Golden State is 42-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.3 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Golden State shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 36-9 overall.

The Jazz's 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

Utah is 41-16 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.2 points per game.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell scores 25.6 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.

Rudy Gobert grabs 14.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell is consistent from three-point range and leads the Jazz with 3.5 made threes per game.

Mitchell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 Heat W 118-104 Away 3/25/2022 Hawks L 121-110 Away 3/27/2022 Wizards L 123-115 Away 3/28/2022 Grizzlies L 123-95 Away 3/30/2022 Suns L 107-103 Home 4/2/2022 Jazz - Home 4/3/2022 Kings - Away 4/7/2022 Lakers - Home 4/9/2022 Spurs - Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule