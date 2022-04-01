Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors (48-29) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (45-31) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

  • The Warriors average 110.7 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 107.8 the Jazz give up.
  • When Golden State totals more than 107.8 points, it is 36-11.
  • Utah has a 39-10 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Jazz average 7.6 more points per game (113.3) than the Warriors allow (105.7).
  • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Utah is 46-14.
  • Golden State is 42-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.3 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 36-9 overall.
  • The Jazz's 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (44.0%).
  • Utah is 41-16 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.2 points per game.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell scores 25.6 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert grabs 14.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell is consistent from three-point range and leads the Jazz with 3.5 made threes per game.
  • Mitchell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Heat

W 118-104

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

L 121-110

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

L 123-115

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

L 123-95

Away

3/30/2022

Suns

L 107-103

Home

4/2/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/3/2022

Kings

-

Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Celtics

L 125-97

Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

L 107-101

Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

L 114-100

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

L 121-115

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

W 122-109

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

-

Home

4/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
