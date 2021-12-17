How to Watch Warriors at Celtics

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the best teams in the NBA in the Warriors will take on the Celtics in Boston on Friday night.
    Author:

    After a couple of down seasons, the Warriors are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. They’ll be in Boston on Friday night to take on the Celtics, who have struggled this season.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live Stream: You can stream Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics haven’t looked like a championship contender. As talented as the team is, the pieces of the roster haven’t come together yet.

    Boston’s frontcourt duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is among the best in the NBA. However, the remainder of the roster will need to step up as complementary pieces for the two star forwards if the 14–14 Celtics are going to make noise this season.

    On the flip side, the Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league. On the shoulders of Steph Curry, who just became the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, Golden State has the best record in the league.

    At 23–5, the Warriors are back following two straight seasons in the draft lottery. What’s even more exciting is that Klay Thompson is set to make a long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks, which should only make them better.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

