How to Watch Warriors at Hornets

    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The surging Warriors are headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in NBA action on Sunday.
    The Warriors have been the best team in the NBA so far this season, but they will face a tough test on the road Sunday as they take on the Hornets.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Steph Curry has played at an MVP level this season for the Warriors. At 33 years old, Curry is averaging 28.4 points per game while shooting 40.0% from deep on 13.3 attempts per contest.

    Golden State also has two players averaging at least 17 points per game in Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green holds the team together and has been among the best defenders in the NBA this season.

    The Hornets sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings at 7–7. They have won two straight games and will be on their home court in this tough matchup against the Warriors.

    Charlotte is headlined by LaMelo Ball, who's averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He's looked great next to Miles Bridges, who's one of the most improved players in the NBA this season, leading the Hornets with 21.5 points per game.

    The Warriors have been the NBA’s best team this season, which is especially impressive considering they still have a few pieces set to join them later this season as they come back from injuries.

