How to Watch Warriors at Cavaliers

    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first-place Warriors go on the road to face a competitive Cavaliers team on Thursday night.
    The Warriors (12-2) will play the third game of a four-game road trip on Thursday against the Cavaliers (9-7). 

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the first meeting of these two teams this season.

    The Warriors are currently third in the NBA in offensive rating and first in defensive rating. The team's plus-13.1 net rating blows away the rest of the league, as the Jazz are second at plus-8.9.

    Stephen Curry is questionable for Thursday's game with a hip contusion, while Andre Iguodala is out for hip injury management.

    Curry currently leads the NBA in scoring at 28.7 points per game.

    Cleveland is dealing with injury issues of its own, though.

    Standout rookie Evan Mobley is out with an elbow injury, while Collin Sexton has a torn meniscus. Without those two, the Cavaliers will have to hope that Kevin Love is able to have a throwback Kevin Love game.

    Darius Garland leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game on 46.6% shooting. He also leads the team in assists at 6.6 per contest.

    Cleveland ranks 11th in the NBA in net rating, in large part because the team is seventh in defensive rating.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

