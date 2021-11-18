How to Watch Warriors at Cavaliers

The first-place Warriors go on the road to face a competitive Cavaliers team on Thursday night.

The Warriors (12-2) will play the third game of a four-game road trip on Thursday against the Cavaliers (9-7).

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

This is the first meeting of these two teams this season.

The Warriors are currently third in the NBA in offensive rating and first in defensive rating. The team's plus-13.1 net rating blows away the rest of the league, as the Jazz are second at plus-8.9.

Stephen Curry is questionable for Thursday's game with a hip contusion, while Andre Iguodala is out for hip injury management.

Curry currently leads the NBA in scoring at 28.7 points per game.

Cleveland is dealing with injury issues of its own, though.

Standout rookie Evan Mobley is out with an elbow injury, while Collin Sexton has a torn meniscus. Without those two, the Cavaliers will have to hope that Kevin Love is able to have a throwback Kevin Love game.

Darius Garland leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game on 46.6% shooting. He also leads the team in assists at 6.6 per contest.

Cleveland ranks 11th in the NBA in net rating, in large part because the team is seventh in defensive rating.

