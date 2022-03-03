How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

In their second matchup over the past week, two Western Conference teams will continue to fight for postseason positioning.

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will look to get revenge against the Dallas Mavericks. Less than a week ago, the Warriors let go of a 21-point lead in a late loss to the Mavs.

This time around, the game will be played in Dallas, as the Mavericks look to protect their home court. It will be a battle between two of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Mavericks are 37-25 on the season, good for No. 5 in the Western Conference. They’re 20-11 at the American Airlines Center during the 2021-22 campaign, proving to be tough to beat at home.

Luka Doncic has continued to get better as the season has gone on, playing at an MVP level of late. Additionally, newly acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie has emerged as one of the better bench players in the league since becoming a member of the Mavs.

Golden State is second in the West with a record of 43-19. With that in mind, the Warriors have struggled of late, dropping six of their last ten games.

Regardless, they’re getting closer to being healthy as the postseason inches closer. When the playoffs do come around, Golden State will be one of the favorites to win it all.

Both of these franchises have the firepower to make a splash in the playoffs, each with one of the best players in the league. This game could be down to which of Steph Curry and Luka Doncic has the better performance.

