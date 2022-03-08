How to Watch Warriors at Nuggets

The Nuggets go for their third straight win on Monday night when they host the slumping Warriors.

The Nuggets wrap up a four-game homestand on Monday night looking to finish off their time at home with a 3-1 record. They are coming off of a 138-130 overtime win against the Pelicans after they beat the Rockets on Friday.

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

They did lose to the Thunder to start their homestand, but have won eight of their last nine and are now 38-26 overall. That has moved them into sixth place in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets will look to stay hot against a Warriors team that has lost four straight games.

The Warriors are going through their worst stretch of the year, as they have lost eight of their last 10 and have dropped eight games back of the Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are also now tied with the Grizzlies in the standings and are in danger of falling even further back if they can't snap out of their slump soon.

Monday night it won't be easy against a Nuggets team that is playing as well as anyone in the Western Conference right now.

