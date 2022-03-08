Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets go for their third straight win on Monday night when they host the slumping Warriors.

The Nuggets wrap up a four-game homestand on Monday night looking to finish off their time at home with a 3-1 record. They are coming off of a 138-130 overtime win against the Pelicans after they beat the Rockets on Friday.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They did lose to the Thunder to start their homestand, but have won eight of their last nine and are now 38-26 overall. That has moved them into sixth place in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets will look to stay hot against a Warriors team that has lost four straight games.

The Warriors are going through their worst stretch of the year, as they have lost eight of their last 10 and have dropped eight games back of the Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are also now tied with the Grizzlies in the standings and are in danger of falling even further back if they can't snap out of their slump soon.

Monday night it won't be easy against a Nuggets team that is playing as well as anyone in the Western Conference right now.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Nuggets

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
SAN DIEGO STATE WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: San Diego State vs. New Mexico

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_11795411
College Basketball

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy