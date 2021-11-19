How to Watch Warriors at Pistons

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Warriors look to continue their reign as the league's best team as they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons in NBA action.
    The Warriors clearly have been the league's best team through the early part of the season. On Friday, they head to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

    Golden State is coming off a 104–89 win against the Cavaliers, who they faced in the NBA Finals for four straight years.

    How to Watch: Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers were starting to pull away in the third quarter after a tight first half, then Curry scored 20 of his 40 points on the night.

    After a puzzling loss to the Hornets, in which the Warriors uncharacteristically struggled from three-point range, they are back to their dominating ways, even with Klay Thompson still injured.

    The Warriors travel to face Detroit, a team that is coming off a nice victory against the Pacers in which they showed they could rally. They'll definitely be the underdog even at home but they are gelling with their rookie Cade Cunningham, who looks like he has a bright future in this league. 

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
