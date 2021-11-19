How to Watch Warriors at Pistons

The Warriors look to continue their reign as the league's best team as they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons in NBA action.

Golden State is coming off a 104–89 win against the Cavaliers, who they faced in the NBA Finals for four straight years.

How to Watch: Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Cavaliers were starting to pull away in the third quarter after a tight first half, then Curry scored 20 of his 40 points on the night.

After a puzzling loss to the Hornets, in which the Warriors uncharacteristically struggled from three-point range, they are back to their dominating ways, even with Klay Thompson still injured.

The Warriors travel to face Detroit, a team that is coming off a nice victory against the Pacers in which they showed they could rally. They'll definitely be the underdog even at home but they are gelling with their rookie Cade Cunningham, who looks like he has a bright future in this league.

