How to Watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are near the top of the NBA's standings and the Rockets are at the bottom, but can Houston pull off the upset at home?

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA this year thanks to Stephen Curry.

Curry is making a strong MVP case as he has led the Warriors to a 32-13 record without the help of the other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are coming off an overtime loss to a banged-up Indiana Pacers team and could be hungry to avenge that loss.

Despite having one of the worst records in the NBA, the Rockets have won three of their last four games. Houston's last win came against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and they're looking to extend their streak to three games.

As it often happens in the NBA, teams that are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back go into the game tired. The Rockets hope to capitalize off the Warriors' late night and grab a victory at home.

However, the Warriors are still one of the best teams in the league and favored to win this game.

