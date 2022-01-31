How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets square off on Monday. The teams are headed in opposite directions.

The Warriors (37-13) are near the top of the Western Conference standings, while the Rockets (14-35) currently sit at the basement of the conference. In the five year run of Golden State making the NBA Finals, they battled Houston in four of those seasons, but since James Harden left, it has a very different team with very different goals.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a long journey for former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins, but he is a first time All-Star and an All-Star starter this season.

In nearly six seasons with the Timberwolves Wiggins averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. His team went 166-266 overall and made the playoffs once.

This season with Golden State he is putting up 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The difference is he has committed to defense and his team is winning with those numbers. Wiggins has a career best 106 defensive rating and is on pace for a career high in defensive win shares.

For Houston, this season has been all about development. It has lost three games in a row, including a battle down to the final seconds against Golden State that is playing shorthanded.

This season rookie Alperen Sengun is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in just 18 minutes per game, while No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green is at 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. 

