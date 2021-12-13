How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Don't miss Steph Curry's quest to score the most three-pointers in NBA history against the Pacers.
    Author:

    The Warriors are one of the league's best teams, but they have seemed to come back down to earth lately. In the first 20 games of the season, Golden State went 18–2. In its last six games, the team has gone 3–3, most recently losing to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Steph Curry's quest for the most three-pointers in NBA history was put on hold in the last game against the 76ers. Curry is six three-pointers away from Ray Allen, who had 2,973 in his career. He has a legitimate shot of breaking the record in the home of Reggie Miller, who Curry sits just above on the all time three-point list.

    There are reports that Indiana is looking at a rebuild and that their coach Rick Carlisle will still be out for this game due to COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, the Pacers have put a nice stretch of basketball together recently, winning their last three games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Raptors

    30 seconds ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

    30 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Cavaliers

    30 seconds ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Radford at George Washington

    30 seconds ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. América

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

    How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro

    1 hour ago
    kyler-murray
    SI Guide

    Cardinals Continue Push for No. 1 Seed Against Rams

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) runs passed Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive tackle Will Jones (95) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats 23
    College Football

    How to Watch College Football Bowl Games

    2 hours ago
    roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Spezia

    5 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy