How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

The Warriors are one of the league's best teams, but they have seemed to come back down to earth lately. In the first 20 games of the season, Golden State went 18–2. In its last six games, the team has gone 3–3, most recently losing to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Steph Curry's quest for the most three-pointers in NBA history was put on hold in the last game against the 76ers. Curry is six three-pointers away from Ray Allen, who had 2,973 in his career. He has a legitimate shot of breaking the record in the home of Reggie Miller, who Curry sits just above on the all time three-point list.

There are reports that Indiana is looking at a rebuild and that their coach Rick Carlisle will still be out for this game due to COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, the Pacers have put a nice stretch of basketball together recently, winning their last three games.

