How to Watch Warriors vs. Clippers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors look to make it 3-0 this season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors (42-15) are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and comfortably sitting there behind the Suns, while the Clippers (26-30) are doing their best to make it into the playoffs. They are currently in the No. 8 spot in the conference. 

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Klay Thompson went off for 33 points (16 in the fourth quarter) against the Lakers in what many would consider his first classic Klay performance since coming back from injury.

Looking at the last 10 games for each team, Golden State is 8-2. It is averaging 116.2 points per game and giving up 109.5 points to opponents. In this stretch the Warriors are in a groove on offense despite not having Draymond Green in the lineup.

Before this stretch, Golden State was 5-7 without Green, which really showed how important he is on both ends of the floor. Since then, they are 10-2 without him and playing great. However, his presence back in the lineup with only improve the team's numbers.

Focusing on Thompson over the past 10 games, he is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Thompson has shot at least 40% and scored 14+ points in his last nine games.

This Golden State team is as versatile and tough as any team in the league this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers vs. Sharks

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Clippers

1 minute ago
Norway Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Curling: Norway vs ROC

56 minutes ago
Queretaro
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Querétaro

1 hour ago
Jan 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Jets

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

1 hour ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

1 hour ago
caitlin-clark
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Iowa

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy