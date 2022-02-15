How to Watch Warriors vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors look to make it 3-0 this season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors (42-15) are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and comfortably sitting there behind the Suns, while the Clippers (26-30) are doing their best to make it into the playoffs. They are currently in the No. 8 spot in the conference.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson went off for 33 points (16 in the fourth quarter) against the Lakers in what many would consider his first classic Klay performance since coming back from injury.

Looking at the last 10 games for each team, Golden State is 8-2. It is averaging 116.2 points per game and giving up 109.5 points to opponents. In this stretch the Warriors are in a groove on offense despite not having Draymond Green in the lineup.

Before this stretch, Golden State was 5-7 without Green, which really showed how important he is on both ends of the floor. Since then, they are 10-2 without him and playing great. However, his presence back in the lineup with only improve the team's numbers.

Focusing on Thompson over the past 10 games, he is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Thompson has shot at least 40% and scored 14+ points in his last nine games.

This Golden State team is as versatile and tough as any team in the league this year.

