How to Watch Warriors at Clippers

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the best in the Western Conference collide in a defensive battle Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    In past seasons, the Warriors (17–2) won as the scrappy upstarts and they won as the favorites with multiple All-Stars. So far this season, they are winning at a rate not seen since their 72-win season with only two of those All-Stars on the court.

    They hit the road Sunday to play the Clippers (11–8), who are quietly having a strong season behind MVP candidate Paul George.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Warriors used a dominant stretch in the second and third quarters to beat the Blazers 118–103 on Friday for their sixth straight win. They have had two winning streaks of at least six games this season.

    The Warriors are playing inspired, impeccable basketball to start the season. Through 19 games, they are the No. 1 ranked offense (114.5 points per game), the No. 1 defense (100.9 PPG) and have the best net rating (+13.5).

    Steph Curry is playing like an MVP. He is averaging 28.4 PPG, a career-high 5.8 rebounds and his best assist total in seven years at 6.9. Curry is doing all that in modest minutes (34.2 per game) and taking a lot of fourth quarters off.

    On the other side, the Clippers are playing quality team defense. They are No. 3 in the league in points allowed (102.5) but are a one man show on offense most of the time.

    Paul George is playing inspired basketball this year with 25.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-pointer as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) watches during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Clippers

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

    33 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Lazio

    58 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Marseille vs. Troyes AC

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17032619
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17125779
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15465557
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy