How to Watch Warriors at Clippers

Two of the best in the Western Conference collide in a defensive battle Sunday afternoon.

In past seasons, the Warriors (17–2) won as the scrappy upstarts and they won as the favorites with multiple All-Stars. So far this season, they are winning at a rate not seen since their 72-win season with only two of those All-Stars on the court.

They hit the road Sunday to play the Clippers (11–8), who are quietly having a strong season behind MVP candidate Paul George.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

The Warriors used a dominant stretch in the second and third quarters to beat the Blazers 118–103 on Friday for their sixth straight win. They have had two winning streaks of at least six games this season.

The Warriors are playing inspired, impeccable basketball to start the season. Through 19 games, they are the No. 1 ranked offense (114.5 points per game), the No. 1 defense (100.9 PPG) and have the best net rating (+13.5).

Steph Curry is playing like an MVP. He is averaging 28.4 PPG, a career-high 5.8 rebounds and his best assist total in seven years at 6.9. Curry is doing all that in modest minutes (34.2 per game) and taking a lot of fourth quarters off.

On the other side, the Clippers are playing quality team defense. They are No. 3 in the league in points allowed (102.5) but are a one man show on offense most of the time.

Paul George is playing inspired basketball this year with 25.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

