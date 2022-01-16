How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors look to close out their four-game road trip on a positive note against the Timberwolves.

The Warriors (31-11) had lost four of five games, but then seemed to turn things around with their biggest win of the season over the Bulls in a 138-96 victory. They look to finish their road trip 2-2 against the Timberwolves (20-22). This is just the second game of the season between these two teams, with Golden State taking the first over two months ago despite Anthony Edwards’ 48-point explosion.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV:

The Warriors cruised to their biggest win of the season against the Bulls, led by rookie Jonathan Kuminga, who scored a career-high 25 points.

Stephen Curry continues to be in the MVP conversation. He has two already and is in everyone's Top 5 this year. Having said that, the Warriors have missed Draymond Green immensely since being out of the lineup with a calf injury. Curry's play has suffered because of it. This season Golden State is 4-5 without Green, including its losing spell recently.

He brings the intelligence and energy on both ends of the floor that is immeasurable and unmatched. This season, Green has helped Golden State operate as the No. 1 offense and defense for a large chunk of the season.

For Minnesota, it is No. 12 (109.9 points per game) on offense and No. 19 (109.3 opponents points per game) on defense and has dropped two in a row after clawing back to .500 again. The team can't seem to get over the hump and has continued to hover around .500 for most of the season

