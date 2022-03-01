How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors look to rebound after an underwhelming February. That begins on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a bumpy ride to get here, but the Timberwolves (33-29) have become the clear No. 7 team in the Western Conference. They are having their best overall season in years and should be a playoff team. They take on the Warriors (43-18) for the third time this season, losing two of the three games so far and look to even the season series in the final game.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Golden State won the last game between these teams a month ago behind a classic Splash Brothers performance with 11 combined three-pointers from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

There wasn’t a lot to learn from the one win this season Minnesota had over Golden State. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both missed that game.

This season has been a tale of two Golden State teams. The one with Green and the one without him. While Curry is still the focal point, Green is the engine, heart, soul and everything in between for the team.

In the first 39 games (30-9) this season with Green mostly available, the Warriors averaged 109.8 points and gave up 100.9 points per game to opponents. The team averaged 27.9 assists per game.

Over their past 22 games (13-9) without Green they are averaging 112.6 points and giving up 108.4 points to opponents.

There is a noticeable difference in the team without Green and it is still working to find the right mix without him until he is back on the court.

