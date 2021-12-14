Stephen Curry should make history tonight by becoming the all-time leader in threes made.

The Warriors (22-5) enter Madison Square Garden tonight as the best team in the NBA, coming off of a win and looking to knock off the struggling Knicks (12-15).

Entering tonight, Stephen Curry has made 2,972 three-point field goals, one behind all-time leader Ray Allen. Last night Curry had the chance to tie Allen and win a game in the final seconds with a three, but the Basketball Gods pushed history to the most famous arena in the world.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors made a thrilling comeback in the final minutes with a right place, right time bucket for Kevon Looney for the win:

This season the Warriors have proven to be one of the best road teams in the NBA, largely because Curry comes to play on the road.

Curry is averaging 4.9 made threes on the road and 5.6 at home this season. He does not drop off, which is part of the story in his campaign for a third MVP and another run to the NBA Finals.

Last season the Knicks grinded it out with great defense, teams missing every three against them and all-star Julius Randle having a monster coming out party.

This season, teams are making threes against them again and the defense is average with all the new offensive additions.

Randle is still playing at an all-star level, but teams are prepared for him every night. He needs to get more consistent production from newcomers Evan Fournier (12.4 points) and recently removed from the rotation, Kemba Walker (11.7 points).

Regional restrictions may apply.