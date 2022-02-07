How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

The Warriors go for their ninth straight win on Monday against the Thunder.

Coming into tonight, the Warriors (40–13) are one of only two teams with at least 40 wins and the Thunder (17–35) are one of only six teams with less than 20 wins. These teams are going in opposite directions but recently have had some classic games in the regular season and the playoffs.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Golden State notched a season-high eighth straight win against the Kings in a fairly one-sided game.

Against Sacramento, Klay Thompson had a season high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, along with seven assists and five rebounds in easily his best game since coming back from injury.

During this win streak the Warriors are averaging 116.9 points and giving up just 106.3 points to opponents. On the defensive end, they are also succeeding.

For Oklahoma City, it will be without its top two scorers Shai Gilgerous-Alexander (22.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game) due to an ankle injury and Lu Dort (16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game) due to a facial injury.

