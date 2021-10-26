How to Watch Warriors at Thunder

    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The undefeated Warriors hit the road for a matchup against the winless Thunder on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The 

    The Warriors have looked the part of a potential Western Conference contender so far this season. Golden State has gone 3–0 will look to stay undefeated Tuesday against the Thunder.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder:

    Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Warriors are coming off a 119–107 win over the Kings. Golden State was led in the victory by Stephen Curry, who had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jordan Poole chipped in 22 points.

    The Thunder have started the season 0–3. Oklahoma City's last game came against the 76ers, which ended in a 115–103 loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the defeat.

    Both of these teams have a lot of talent, but the Thunder are very young and still are in need of seasoning. They have not won a game against the Warriors since 2019.

    The Warriors enter this matchup as heavy favorites, but Oklahoma City should make this a fun game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17028117
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17002570
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch International Friendly: South Korea at United States

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17026971
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Thunder

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17024357
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Avalanche

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16522199
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand

    33 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch LIU at Brown in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Finland Hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17027665
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Penguins

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy