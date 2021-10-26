How to Watch Warriors at Thunder

The undefeated Warriors hit the road for a matchup against the winless Thunder on Tuesday night.

The Warriors have looked the part of a potential Western Conference contender so far this season. Golden State has gone 3–0 will look to stay undefeated Tuesday against the Thunder.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder:

Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Warriors are coming off a 119–107 win over the Kings. Golden State was led in the victory by Stephen Curry, who had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jordan Poole chipped in 22 points.

The Thunder have started the season 0–3. Oklahoma City's last game came against the 76ers, which ended in a 115–103 loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the defeat.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent, but the Thunder are very young and still are in need of seasoning. They have not won a game against the Warriors since 2019.

The Warriors enter this matchup as heavy favorites, but Oklahoma City should make this a fun game to watch.

