How to Watch Warriors at 76ers

The Warriors swarmed the 76ers in the fourth quarter the last time they played and ended up running away with the game.

In the only meeting between these teams so far this season, the Warriors (21–4) blew out the Joel Embiid-less 76ers (14–12) despite the fact that the game was nearly dead even after three quarters.

Embiid is expected to play today, with this being a potential NBA Finals preview if both teams can get back to full health.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

In their first meeting, the 76ers shot 4-for-19 (1-for-8 from three) and turned the ball over five times in the fourth quarter.

Seth Curry had one of his best games against his brother, scoring 24 points and was the best offensive option on the floor with Tobias Harris and Embiid both out. Until the final minutes, he was in a position to have more points than Steph in a head-to-head match.

However, Steph hit a three-pointer with a few minutes to go to take the lead in the brotherly battle.

The Warriors are still without Klay Thompson (achilles) and James Wiseman (knee), while Andre Iguodala (knee) is day-to-day as the team monitors his minutes.

In that game against the 76ers, the Warriors were firing on all cylinders, with 32 assists on 42 made field goals, 15 made threes, 17 made free throws and six players in double figures, led by Curry with 25 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds.

