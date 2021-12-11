How to Watch Warriors at 76ers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Warriors swarmed the 76ers in the fourth quarter the last time they played and ended up running away with the game.
    Author:

    In the only meeting between these teams so far this season, the Warriors (21–4) blew out the Joel Embiid-less 76ers (14–12) despite the fact that the game was nearly dead even after three quarters.

    Embiid is expected to play today, with this being a potential NBA Finals preview if both teams can get back to full health.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

    Live Stream Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their first meeting, the 76ers shot 4-for-19 (1-for-8 from three) and turned the ball over five times in the fourth quarter.

    Seth Curry had one of his best games against his brother, scoring 24 points and was the best offensive option on the floor with Tobias Harris and Embiid both out. Until the final minutes, he was in a position to have more points than Steph in a head-to-head match.

    However, Steph hit a three-pointer with a few minutes to go to take the lead in the brotherly battle.

    The Warriors are still without Klay Thompson (achilles) and James Wiseman (knee), while Andre Iguodala (knee) is day-to-day as the team monitors his minutes.

    In that game against the 76ers, the Warriors were firing on all cylinders, with 32 assists on 42 made field goals, 15 made threes, 17 made free throws and six players in double figures, led by Curry with 25 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Islanders

    22 seconds ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at 76ers

    22 seconds ago
    toronto maple leafs
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

    30 minutes ago
    Pittsburgh Penguins
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Penguins

    30 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals vs. Sabres

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Wizards

    30 minutes ago
    loyola marymount
    College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17112183
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Wake Forest

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_15730315
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy