How to Watch Warriors at Suns

The top two teams in the Western Conference meet on Christmas Day as the Warriors face the Suns.

The Warriors visit the Suns on Saturday afternoon for a Christmas Day contest. The teams hold the top two spots in the Western Conference and are separated by just half a game, with the next closest team four games back.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns come into this game in first place in the West with a 26–5 record. They're winners of five straight games and seven of their last eight. Phoenix last played on Thursday night, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113–101.

Golden State boasts a 26–6 record. The Warriors have won their last two games and five of their last six. Their last game was also on Thursday, a 113–104 win over the Grizzlies.

This game will be the third time Phoenix and Golden State meet this season. They played a home-and-home series to start the month of December, with the home team winning both games.

This game is a matchup of two of the top guards in the league. Steph Curry is playing some of the best ball of his career and is currently second in the NBA, averaging 27.7 points per game. Among the top 10 scorers in the league, he's the only one shooting over 40% from three (43.8%).

On the other side is Devin Booker, who recently missed time with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old appears to have shaken the rust off and put together a 30-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist performance on Thursday.

This game tips off at 5 p.m. ET. You can catch the action on ABC.

Regional restrictions may apply.