How to Watch Warriors at Suns

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in the Western Conference meet on Christmas Day as the Warriors face the Suns.
    Author:

    The Warriors visit the Suns on Saturday afternoon for a Christmas Day contest. The teams hold the top two spots in the Western Conference and are separated by just half a game, with the next closest team four games back.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Suns come into this game in first place in the West with a 26–5 record. They're winners of five straight games and seven of their last eight. Phoenix last played on Thursday night, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113–101. 

    Golden State boasts a 26–6 record. The Warriors have won their last two games and five of their last six. Their last game was also on Thursday, a 113–104 win over the Grizzlies.

    This game will be the third time Phoenix and Golden State meet this season. They played a home-and-home series to start the month of December, with the home team winning both games.

    This game is a matchup of two of the top guards in the league. Steph Curry is playing some of the best ball of his career and is currently second in the NBA, averaging 27.7 points per game. Among the top 10 scorers in the league, he's the only one shooting over 40% from three (43.8%).

    On the other side is Devin Booker, who recently missed time with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old appears to have shaken the rust off and put together a 30-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist performance on Thursday.

    This game tips off at 5 p.m. ET. You can catch the action on ABC.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Suns

    just now
    Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) attempting to shoot the ball during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    just now
    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    just now
    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Packers

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Bucks

    2 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy