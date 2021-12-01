How to Watch Warriors at Suns

A battle between the NBA's two best teams will go down Tuesday night between the Warriors and Suns in Phoenix.

The two best teams in the NBA will go head to head in what should be a classic matchup Tuesday night as the Warriors travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State is back to being the most dominant team in the NBA and has not even seen Klay Thompson play yet. The Warriors hold an 18–2 record coming into their biggest test of the young season. In their last outing, the Warriors ended up beating the Clippers by a final score of 105–90.

On the other side of the court, the Suns are the defending Western Conference champions. They have gone 17–3 this season and are looking to overtake the Warriors at the top of the standings. Phoenix knocked off the Nets by a final score of 113–107 in its most recent game.

Both of these teams are legitimate contenders. This is a matchup that fans will not want to miss.

