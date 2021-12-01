How to Watch Warriors at Suns

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A battle between the NBA's two best teams will go down Tuesday night between the Warriors and Suns in Phoenix.
    Author:

    The two best teams in the NBA will go head to head in what should be a classic matchup Tuesday night as the Warriors travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Golden State is back to being the most dominant team in the NBA and has not even seen Klay Thompson play yet. The Warriors hold an 18–2 record coming into their biggest test of the young season. In their last outing, the Warriors ended up beating the Clippers by a final score of 105–90.

    On the other side of the court, the Suns are the defending Western Conference champions. They have gone 17–3 this season and are looking to overtake the Warriors at the top of the standings. Phoenix knocked off the Nets by a final score of 113–107 in its most recent game.

    Both of these teams are legitimate contenders. This is a matchup that fans will not want to miss. M

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Liga CONCACAF

    How to Watch Comunicaciones vs. Deportivo Guastatoya

    1 minute ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Kings

    1 minute ago
    chris paul suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Long Beach State at San Diego State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke at Ohio State

    31 minutes ago
    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette

    1 hour ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy