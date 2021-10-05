How to Watch the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

October 5, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two seasoned Western Conference foes in the Warriors and Trail Blazers enter the NBA preseason facing pressure and heavy expectations.
Author:

The Trail Blazers and their new head coach Chauncey Billups will host the Warriors in their preseason opener Monday. Billups is installing a new system for Portland and will look to hit the ground running.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Blazers:

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch the Warriors vs. Blazers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Steph Curry and the Warriors lost in the postseason play-in tournament last season, but even without an injured Klay Thompson, Golden State proved a fun team to follow. Curry led the NBA in scoring, joining Michael Jordan as one of two players to win the title at age 33 or older.

Golden State boasted a top-five defense last season and won behind Curry's scoring touch. The Warriors went 9–2 in games in which Curry scored 40-plus points.

This season, the roster is more balanced with young players, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody and with the Thompson's expected return from injury.

The Trail Blazers have their own star in Damian Lillard and enter the season with a lot to prove.

Regional restrictions may apply.

NBA

