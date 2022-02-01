How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night, the Warriors will travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

There will be quite a few good games for fans to watch on the Tuesday NBA schedule. With the All-Star break and trade deadline right around the corner, teams are making a push to see where they truly stand. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Warriors traveling to San Antonio to face off against the Spurs.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

The Warriors are 38-13 and are one of the overwhelming NBA Finals favorites right now. Golden State has been dominant all year long and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon. The Warriors are coming off of a 122-108 win over the Rockets in their last outing.

On the other side, the Spurs hold a 19-32 record. San Antonio has had a rough all-around year, but the team is rebuilding and this was never going to be an easy season. In their last game, the Spurs lost to the Suns by a final score of 115-110.

While the Warriors are the favorites to win this game, the Spurs are capable of pulling off an upset. This should be a very entertaining game.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
