How to Watch Warriors at Raptors

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Warriors continued rolling last night but have a tough back-to-back on the road against a scrappy Raptors defense.
    Author:

    An early criticism of the Warriors (24-5) was that their early-season record was built on a soft home schedule. That has been shut down, however, with their 9-3 record on the road, including three wins in a row. The Raptors (13-15) have the chance to snap that winning streak and send the Warriors home for Christmas with a loss.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Watch Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Warriors jumped out to a 14-point first-half lead behind 44 points from Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry, who exploded early in the game:

    Just under a month ago, the Warriors won every quarter in an impressive win at home against the Raptors. The Raptors were effectively at full strength with Pascal Siakam active and getting back into a rhythm.

    In that game, the Warriors built a 15-point lead through three quarters behind 31 assists on 39 made field goals in a game where Curry went 2-for-10 from the field.

    Jordan Poole scored a season-high 33 points on a career-high eight three-pointers and shot 10-13 overall from the field. Wiggins also quietly scored 32 points (6-8 from three) in the win.

    The Raptors are built on a team that is smaller, athletic and long. They can switch almost every position consistently on defense with seven to eight players that did not play out against the Warriors.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17375317
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Raptors

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17370686
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Nets

    43 seconds ago
    volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball National Championship

    43 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Utah State vs. Oregon State

    43 seconds ago
    philadelphia flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators at Flyers

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_12769608
    NLL Lacrosse

    How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Louisiana Tech

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Michigan

    30 minutes ago
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Houston

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy