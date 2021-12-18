How to Watch Warriors at Raptors

The Warriors continued rolling last night but have a tough back-to-back on the road against a scrappy Raptors defense.

An early criticism of the Warriors (24-5) was that their early-season record was built on a soft home schedule. That has been shut down, however, with their 9-3 record on the road, including three wins in a row. The Raptors (13-15) have the chance to snap that winning streak and send the Warriors home for Christmas with a loss.

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-point first-half lead behind 44 points from Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry, who exploded early in the game:

Just under a month ago, the Warriors won every quarter in an impressive win at home against the Raptors. The Raptors were effectively at full strength with Pascal Siakam active and getting back into a rhythm.

In that game, the Warriors built a 15-point lead through three quarters behind 31 assists on 39 made field goals in a game where Curry went 2-for-10 from the field.

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 33 points on a career-high eight three-pointers and shot 10-13 overall from the field. Wiggins also quietly scored 32 points (6-8 from three) in the win.

The Raptors are built on a team that is smaller, athletic and long. They can switch almost every position consistently on defense with seven to eight players that did not play out against the Warriors.

