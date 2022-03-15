Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (46-22) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (29-37) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Chase Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Wizards

The Warriors put up 111.4 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 111.2 the Wizards allow.

When Golden State puts up more than 111.2 points, it is 31-7.

Washington has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Wizards score just 3.4 more points per game (108.3) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (104.9).

Washington has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.

Golden State's record is 36-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

In games Golden State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 33-6 overall.

The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.7% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 26-24 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.4 points a contest.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.4 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Lakers L 124-116 Away 3/7/2022 Nuggets L 131-124 Away 3/8/2022 Clippers W 112-97 Home 3/10/2022 Nuggets W 113-102 Away 3/12/2022 Bucks W 122-109 Home 3/14/2022 Wizards - Home 3/16/2022 Celtics - Home 3/20/2022 Spurs - Home 3/22/2022 Magic - Away 3/23/2022 Heat - Away 3/25/2022 Hawks - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule