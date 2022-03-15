Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (46-22) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (29-37) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Chase Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Wizards

  • The Warriors put up 111.4 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 111.2 the Wizards allow.
  • When Golden State puts up more than 111.2 points, it is 31-7.
  • Washington has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Wizards score just 3.4 more points per game (108.3) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (104.9).
  • Washington has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
  • Golden State's record is 36-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 33-6 overall.
  • The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.7% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Washington has a 26-24 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.4 points a contest.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.4 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Lakers

L 124-116

Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

L 131-124

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

W 112-97

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

W 113-102

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

W 122-109

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Hawks

L 117-114

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

W 133-123

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

L 115-109

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

L 122-109

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 127-118

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
