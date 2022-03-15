How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (46-22) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (29-37) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Chase Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Wizards
- The Warriors put up 111.4 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 111.2 the Wizards allow.
- When Golden State puts up more than 111.2 points, it is 31-7.
- Washington has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Wizards score just 3.4 more points per game (108.3) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (104.9).
- Washington has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Golden State's record is 36-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- In games Golden State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 33-6 overall.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.7% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 26-24 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.4 points a contest.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.4 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Lakers
L 124-116
Away
3/7/2022
Nuggets
L 131-124
Away
3/8/2022
Clippers
W 112-97
Home
3/10/2022
Nuggets
W 113-102
Away
3/12/2022
Bucks
W 122-109
Home
3/14/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/16/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Hawks
L 117-114
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
W 133-123
Home
3/9/2022
Clippers
L 115-109
Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
L 122-109
Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
L 127-118
Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
-
Away