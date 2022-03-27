Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (48-26) battle the Washington Wizards (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7 216.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Warriors

The Warriors average only 0.4 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Wizards give up (111.4).

Golden State is 33-7 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Washington is 19-9 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Wizards' 108.1 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 105.2 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Washington is 21-19 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Golden State's record is 37-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 26th.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Wizards pull down per game (9.1).

The Wizards are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch