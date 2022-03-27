Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (48-26) battle the Washington Wizards (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Wizards

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Wizards

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-7

216.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Warriors

  • The Warriors average only 0.4 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Wizards give up (111.4).
  • Golden State is 33-7 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
  • Washington is 19-9 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Wizards' 108.1 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 105.2 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Washington is 21-19 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
  • Golden State's record is 37-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 26th.
  • The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Wizards pull down per game (9.1).
  • The Wizards are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by collecting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

