How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Graeme McDowell reacts after making a putt on the eighth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Graeme McDowell looks to perform better in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2020 when he missed the cut.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4500

McDowell's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, McDowell has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, McDowell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

McDowell didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0 January 20-23 The American Express 40 -10 $27,014 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -4 $0

