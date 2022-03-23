How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Graeme McDowell looks to perform better in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2020 when he missed the cut.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4500
McDowell's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, McDowell has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, McDowell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- McDowell didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
40
-10
$27,014
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
