How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valero Texas Open, Graeme McDowell struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
McDowell's Recent Performance
- McDowell has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- McDowell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- McDowell failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
