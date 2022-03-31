How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Graeme McDowell enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 50th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
McDowell's Recent Performance
- McDowell has carded a score among the top five of the day in three straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McDowell has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.
- McDowell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- McDowell missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
40
-10
$27,014
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
