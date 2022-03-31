How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Graeme McDowell tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Graeme McDowell enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 50th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

McDowell's Recent Performance

McDowell has carded a score among the top five of the day in three straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, McDowell has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.

McDowell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

McDowell missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0 January 20-23 The American Express 40 -10 $27,014

